Aftermath of Hurricane Ian hurts Florida's citrus agriculture

The damage of hurricane Ian is still being felt by Florida’s citrus harvest in more than eight decades.

Locally there has been an increase in demand for the citrus crop and a need in helping supply other farmers in the state who were deeply impacted by hurricane Ian.

Dale Aldridge is the farm Manager of Florida Georgia Citrus based in Monticello.

He says since Hurricane Ian the company began shipping tons of fruit south of Florida to assist the farmers who were impacted by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"The farmers that were hit by the hurricane were just devastated by it. It couldn't have been worse time the trees were loaded with fruit, there really heavy with fruit wet with all the rain, blows it over. There were just thousands of acres of trees down there destroyed and pushed over." says Dale

Florida Georgia citrus says this has been one of the biggest increases in demands in the company's nearly 7 years in business.

