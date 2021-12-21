After some adversity, Santa comes early for Tallahassee boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With Christmas only a few days away, one local mother finally found her Christmas miracle. It took one foundation, a red bike and a little faith to brighten up her holidays.

On Monday, ABC 27 was there to see a little boy's Christmas wish come true.

"I'm very very impressed," Schul said. "I'm overwhelmed I guess you can say."

Mother of two Lori Schul was beginning to lose her Christmas spirit.

"My baby, he never really took interest in riding a bike for the longest time, and then all of a sudden he just said, 'Mom a want a bike' and I'm like okay," Schul explained.

She'd been looking for a bike for her autistic son Kenneth. After searching online, she found the Less Still Matters Foundation on Facebook and thought they could be of help.

"I emailed Mr. Tim and I was like 'Hey, look you know I have a situation,'" Schul said.

After that one email, Santa Tim Mosley was on the hunt for a bike.

"When I got to start looking for this specific bike, this bike was nowhere to be found," Mosely said.

The specific bike Mosley was on the hunt for was a bike that had rear brakes that could be applied using the peddles instead of hand brakes.

Using his faith, something popped up.

"I said, 'Hey, I can't find the bike that you are looking for, but I can find a bike that's similar to it,'" Mosley said.

Mosley did just that.

The next day, he picked up this red bike and Monday he delivered it to Kenneth.

Lori told ABC 27 that she's just so happy that her son received his one Christmas wish.

"This is going to make their Christmas," Schul said. "This is their Christmas."

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation continues to bring faith to those that need it.

If you or anyone is in need of help for the holidays The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation is hosting their third annual Christmas giveaway in Havana.

For more information, click here.