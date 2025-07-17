After-school program put on pause at Suwannee County School District for the upcoming school year

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — On Thursday, the Suwannee County School District announced that the federal funding, which supports their 21st Century After-School Program, is being reviewed by the government. They say that due to this, the program will be suspended for the upcoming school year until funds are restored.

The district says they understand the value and importance of the program to families and staff and will restore the program as soon as possible, if and when funds are released to the state.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

