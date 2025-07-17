Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

After-school program put on pause at Suwannee County School District for the upcoming school year

The school district made the announcement Thursday in a social media post that the federal funding for the program is under review by the government
Back,To,School,Blackboard,With,School,Supplies,In,Mini,Shopping
Shutterstock
Back to school cart.
Back,To,School,Blackboard,With,School,Supplies,In,Mini,Shopping
Posted

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — On Thursday, the Suwannee County School District announced that the federal funding, which supports their 21st Century After-School Program, is being reviewed by the government. They say that due to this, the program will be suspended for the upcoming school year until funds are restored.

The district says they understand the value and importance of the program to families and staff and will restore the program as soon as possible, if and when funds are released to the state.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood