Turkey Trot returns in-person after virtual year

TALLAHASSEE — For some, Thanksgiving morning kicks off with meal-prepping, while others start their day burning calories.

Hundreds took off at full speed and in person at the 46th annual Turkey Trot.

Runners of all ages were excited to be there and complete their race.

"It feels good to accomplish something and its fun especially if you have friends to run with to, Yeah then you get to come home and eat turkey."

Last year, the race was virtual - due to the pandemic - to keep everyone safe and follow CDC guidelines. This year a lot more people than expected turned out.

"Its a lot more people than what I was expecting...so its great but also still a little bit scaredjust a little bit to."

This is the third year Cecil Robinson has been part of the Turkey Trot.

"I Love the community aspect. I love meeting new people. I've been running my whole life."

Bill McGuire has been a volunteer for decades...He's seen the event grow over the years - and says the people..are the reason he comes every Thanksgiving morning.

"There are people that are total strangers that just look you right in the eye and smile and say hii..good morning.. Or Happy Thanksgiving. And then there's friends that i made over the last 40 something years that i recognize and don't see much only at the races here or there."

Whether you run the Turkey Trot every year or it's the first time like ...Michelle Clark, and Jim and Andria Price...it's all about crossing the finish line...together...

"Great..Ecstatic...whooo we did it. We did it."

More than two thousand people were ready to cheer...run...walk...and celebrate a tradition that has been in the community since 1976. Monies raised go to local chairites like the Boys and Girls Club, Refuge House, and Kearney Center..