African American Museum in the works in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — "I think this is a very exciting thing for our small little town," said Crystle May, Quincy Native.

With a population just over 8,000 people, according to the United States Census Bureau, Quincy is known for its small-town appeal.

Now, this small town is getting ready for some big changes.

With the help of a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile this building will soon receive a new roof and become the Florida Museum of African American History.

5 North Madison Street, formerly known as the Harper-Davidson building, was built in the 1890's. Known for providing space for many businesses such as restaurants, retail, and even office space. Now it will soon be home to Quincy's newest museum.

"We really need it. We're trying to become a museum destination," said May.

This dream now becoming a reality with help from new owners the Lewis-Davis Trust. At this rate they predict soon North Madison Street will be referred to as Museum Row.

"It'll give a lot of opportunities for people to come here and find out more about Quincy," said Joe Munroe, Local Historian.

One group being the Gadsden County school system.

"It's great to see this excitement and enthusiasm happening in downtown Quincy. It's about time," said Munroe.

The museum will include a large collection of African American art and the history of Quincy people. So instead of just holding invaluable history it will teach it as well.

"I feel better than I have in a long time. To have other people taking notice and wanting to help us," said May.

As for now, the contractors for the building predict the new roof will be completed within the next 3 to 4 months.