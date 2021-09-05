AFL-CIO to hold 'Day of Service' on Labor Day at legion hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Labor Chapter of the AFL-CIO will be hosting a "Labor Day of Service" on Sept. 6 to benefit veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

The AFL-CIO is asking for a few things according to their Facebook event page:

1. A monetary donation. If you or your local union would like to donate, please make the checks out to The Big Bend Labor Chapter with “Labor Day of Action” in the “for” line. Checks can be sent to 135 S Monroe St Tallahassee FL, 32301.

2. Reach out to your members for donations of goods:

a. Socks and undergarments, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, pet food, rain gear, flashlights, gift cards, gallon-sized zip lock bags, wipes (body or cleaning), re-useable water bottles, etc.

3. For you to drop them off at the American Legion Hall on Sept. 6 between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. volunteers and union members will enjoy food and refreshments.

"By providing these staples, we hope to help veterans experiencing homelessness and help improve their quality of life," the post said. "We do not believe this is going to solve the problem, but it can help."

If you have any questions or concerns, please email their staff person Danielle Thomas at dthomas@flaflcio.org.