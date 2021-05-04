Affordable housing comes to Frenchtown, Bond with 'New Home Infill Program'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city is looking to have six affordable housing single-family homes completed by the end of the summer in the Greater Bond and Frenchtown neighborhoods.

"Go ahead and construct the homes and make them available right away as we see the demand increasing so much right now," said Abena Ojetayo, Director of Housing and Community Resilience for the City of Tallahassee.

Ojetayo says the high demand for affordable housing has them looking to build quickly.

Their target area, the southside using vacant lots owned by the city.

Four homes are set to go up in the Bond community and two in Frenchtown.

"We want to see more homeownership and the only way to do that is to see more affordable housing," said Talethia Edwards president of the Bond Neighborhood Association.

Edwards says she hopes the new housing will turn into long-term homes.

"Just bringing more families to our area who are invested in staying in this area."

The project would cost $885 thousand to complete," Edwards said.

Monday the Greater Frenchtown/Southside CRA recommended the city build the homes in advance instead of waiting for buyers, making all six homes speculative housing.

That move making it possible for city leaders to, "Begin construction right away," said Ojetayo.

As Tallahassee works to make affordable housing available for people who need it.

