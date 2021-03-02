Advocates cross country to raise awareness of term limits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two advocates are making a cross-country trek to get people talking about term limits.

Tim Israel and Robert Danwebber kicked off their "land limits for term limits" journey on December 22 in the Florida Keys and walked about 670 miles before arriving in Tallahassee.

Legislative term limits vary from state to state, with legislators here in Florida currently serving 8-year terms. The two travelers say that's just too long.

"When you're in a position of power for that long, you are going to be susceptible to corruption," says advocate Robert Danwebber. "So I believe that this is important that we all get together as a people, 329 million people, we can change our entire way of living by giving term limits to these people that again make laws."

Their next goal is the Georgia state line. From there, they hope to finish all 3,690 miles of their journey in Cape Flattery, Washington within eight months.