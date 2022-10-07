Adel, Cook County remembers Cook County Sheriff's Office captain Terry Arnold

ADEL, Ga. (WTXL) — Cook County is going above and beyond to honor a fallen sheriff's captain.

Cook County Sheriff's Office Captain Terry Arnold died Monday on duty after suffering a heart attack.

Before the medical incident, Arnold broke up an altercation between two students at Cook County High School.

Community members are sharing their favorite memories of the captain.

After the captain's death, the sheriff's office parked his work truck outside of Cook County Probate Office as a memorial.

Hundreds have gathered to show their support leaving flowers, cards, and balloons.

Many community members have expressed their love for Captain Arnold including his co-worker; Cook County Superior Court Clerk April Garrett.

She worked with Captain Arnold for over 27 years.

"Terry was just — when he walked in the room he just lit everybody up. He was always so caring, funny. We always had stories we shared especially about old times we shared together. He was just that kind of person you wanted to be around. He just made you feel better by just being around him," Garrett said.

According to Arnold's obituary via the Purvis Funeral Home in Adel, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Cook County High School Stadium.