Addison Bethea is making a recovery following a severe shark attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a smile and a chuckle, 17-year-old Addison Bethea talks about her new life.

"I'm good its just about recovering and trying to figure out how to live a new type of life," said Addison Bethea.

Addison was scalloping when she was bitten by a shark.

The damage was severe, forcing doctors at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to amputate her right leg.

She's not letting that stop her from living her best life and that includes getting back into the water.

"The oceans always been a big part of my life. I love going out on the boat. Of course I want to go back out their as soon as I possible and just do what I normally do," said Bethea.

Addison's parents told ABC 27, her strength encourages them every day and they can't believe Thursday makes two weeks since the attack.

"It doesn't surprise me that her resilience with this because that is how she is. I mean she's tough and she's got faith," said Michelle Murphy, Addison's mother.

Addison's parents said they're so grateful for all the support, prayers and messages because its been helping them heal.

"Yeah. Definitely good for us because you know I don't wish this on any parent to have to go through it," said Murphy.

Murphy was emotional and said while this has been a tough journey it made her stronger as a parent.

"Honestly statistically she should not be here today so when your looking at her laying in the bed, I'll take part of a leg loss you know to have my daughter here today," said Murphy.

Addison told us the most challenging part is the pains she gets at night but she knows she can get through it.

"It is hard and really annoying sometimes to have to get out of bed and stuff but you just have to push through and keep going and it'll be ok" said Bethea.

Addison is a true fighter and is excited for whats next.