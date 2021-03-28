Activists hold 'Stop Asian Hate' rally at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here in the Big Bend, more than 100 people showed up at the state capitol to show support for Tallahassee's Asian American Community.

The Dream Defenders and Tallahassee Community Action Committee gathered with the organizer for today's Stop Asian Hate Rally.

Daisy Sims said she wanted people to come together along with 60 other cities holding similar demonstrations.

Sims said she's excited about the turnout but hopes the support doesn't go anywhere.

"I think this says that Tallahassee is receptive to it, but I hope that we keep this momentum up because while it's trending, can we keep it up in the long run," said Sims. "That's my hope if people will show up."

In the past year, the U.S. has counted nearly 4,000 hate crimes against Asian-Americans.