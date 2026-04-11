UPDATE: Dixie County brush fire grows to 250 acres and moves toward Bowlegs Mainline as road closures continue

UPDATE (4:58 p.m.):

A brush fire in the Horseshoe Beach area has grown to 250 acres and is moving toward Bowlegs Mainline, forcing the ongoing closure of County Road 351.

The Dixie County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews are actively working the fire with 12 dozers, one fixed-wing aircraft, one helicopter and multiple ground personnel.

Original:

Dixie County Fire Rescue says an active 170-acre brush fire in the Horseshoe Beach area has forced the closure of County Road 351.

The fire started at 1:45 p.m., about one mile south of Shired Island Highway.

Dixie County Fire Rescue reported that 10 dozers and one helicopter are on the scene working to contain the blaze alongside the Florida Forest Service. The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic control.

No structures are threatened at this time. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.

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