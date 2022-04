LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Two accidents have occurred on Interstate 10 in Leon County Thursday night.

According to a law enforcement official, two separate crashes occurred on Interstate 10.

One accident occurred on I-10 westbound just after the Mahan Drive exit.

Both accidents involved semi-trucks.

One of the accidents has a serious injury.

I-10 westbound is completely blocked as of 8:48 p.m.