Accident on I-10 eastbound near Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A single vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 eastbound in Leon County Friday.

According to an official with the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was involved in a single vehicle accident.

The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. and occurred just east of the Monroe Street exit on I-10.

The FHP official noted no injuries from the accident.

Multiple lanes were blocked while emergency personnel attended the scene. Traffic was reduced to the far-right lane.

It is unknown what role inclement weather played in the accident.