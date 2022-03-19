Watch
Accident on I-10 eastbound near Monroe Street

Incident reported around 8:30 p.m. Friday
Posted at 9:16 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 21:34:42-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A single vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 eastbound in Leon County Friday.

According to an official with the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was involved in a single vehicle accident.

The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. and occurred just east of the Monroe Street exit on I-10.

The FHP official noted no injuries from the accident.

Multiple lanes were blocked while emergency personnel attended the scene. Traffic was reduced to the far-right lane.

It is unknown what role inclement weather played in the accident.

