Access Tallahassee hosts YP Summit for rising leaders; 5 honorees to be recognized

Access Tallahassee is set to bring the first summit designed for rising leaders to Tallahassee, allowing local young professionals to network with peers and hear from leaders in the community.

Five young professionals will also be recognized with the annual Future 5 Awards, which is set to recognize leaders who are growing and excelling in the community.

Those honorees include:

Ben Clark , James Moore & Co. P.L.

, James Moore & Co. P.L. Cyrus Calhoun , Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs

, Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs Chirag Shah , The Currency Agency

, The Currency Agency Erin McCarty , Cypress Capital

, Cypress Capital Erin Warner, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend

The Tallahassee Chamber's program is set to host the inaugural Young Professionals (YP) Summit Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Turnbull Conference Center, located at 555 West Pensacola Street.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn new ways to grow professionally and personally through workshops and keynote speakers, according to Access Tallahassee.

The YP Summit will feature breakout sessions, opportunities for young professionals to connect with one another and a keynote presentation from LeKeith Taylor, a former marketing executive for brands such as Nike, American Express, Land Rover and Peloton.