Access Tallahassee kicks off inaugural YP Summit

Getting started in your career and finding a place to call home post-college can be a challenge for some. That's why Access Tallahassee hosted a Summit Friday for young professionals.

More than 100 young professionals were in attendance and had the opportunity to listen to presentations on entrepreneurship, getting involved in non-profits, and local economic development.

Access Chair for Access Tallahassee Jason Hollister said so many people come to Tallahassee for school and then leave to pursue a career.

"We want to keep that talent here, we want to build a place for them to develop and also to grow their own network and find ways that they can plug in and create a sense of place," said Hollister.

Access Tallahassee has many programs to get involved in throughout the year.

