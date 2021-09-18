Access Tallahassee brings free little library to Ft. Braden community

FT. BRADEN, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday, Access Tallahassee, the Tallahassee Chamber’s program for young professionals installed its second Little Library, at the Whispering Pines West neighborhood in the Ft. Braden Community.

The Access to Reading project provides books for children through little library boxes located throughout Leon County at private businesses, apartment complexes, and lower-income neighborhoods.

This volunteer-led initiative aims to spark creativity, encourage at-home reading, and foster neighborhood book exchanges, according to Access Tallahassee.

For every sponsored box, a little library is installed and fully stocked with books. Access Tallahassee members will provide continued maintenance and regularly replenish new books. Thanks to the generosity of The Florida Center for Reading Research, each book donation to the Access to Reading project will be matched.