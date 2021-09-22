Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Abortion bill filed with Florida legislation

Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:47:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — House Bill 167 was filed Wednesday, September 22 to ban abortion at six weeks and put into place a legal mechanism to sue anyone who helps someone end a pregnancy in Florida after six weeks.

The bill was filed by Florida Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Miami).

Specifically, HB 167 requires "physicians to conduct tests for, and inform women seeking an abortion of, the presence of detectable fetal heartbeat; prohibits physicians from performing or inducing abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected or if a physician fails to conduct a test to detect fetal heartbeat; provides exceptions; authorizes a private civil cause of action for certain violations; provides for civil remedies & damages."

If the bill passes it would take effect on July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming