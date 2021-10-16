Tallahassee's Annual Science Festival returns Oct. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Annual Tallahassee Science Festival is back and bringing more hands-on learning for its 10th year.

You can explore rocks and fossils, create slime, enjoy games and much more.

To ensure safety, the festival will have fewer exhibits to ensure social distancing.

They are also providing masks, sanitizing stations and The Neighborhood Medical Center will be giving out vaccines and booster shots.

The Director of the Festival, Anthony Jones said he wants more students to explore their imagination.

"We're hopeful that this will spark some interest or further fuel one that has already been sparked in our youth," said Jones. "Because we don't know, we do know, these students, these kids are future, they're going to be the future scientists, and anything that we can do to motivate and to increase their awareness, and also their entry, The Tallahassee Science Festival with TCC is happy to do so."

Since the Science Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary former NASA Astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenberger will be their special guest.

Metcalf-Lindenberger will have two virtual sessions in the planetarium one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 11:30 p.m.

People attending are advised to come out early since seats are limited to maintain social distancing.

The festival is Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kleman Plaza.