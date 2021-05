Willow is a sweet puppy that is 11 pounds at 6 months old. Her middle name should be "zoom-zoom".

This little girl is full of energy and runs around the house like crazy, therefore she will need an active family with a fenced yard.

She gets along with all people and other dogs. Her adoption fee is $200, she is current on shots, heartworm negative, spayed and has a microchip.

If you would like more information, please call Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue at 850-562-3200 or info@bigdogrescue.com