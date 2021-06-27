ABC 27's Pet of the Week: Raiden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Raiden is our Pet of the Week!

Raiden is a one-and-a-half-year-old neutered male lab/ border collie mix. He was adopted from Big Dog as a puppy but sadly returned as an adult following a divorce.

He is neutered, current on his vaccines, heartworm negative, microchipped and housebroken.

Raiden has a lot of energy, like most young dogs do, and will need an active home.

He is good with kids and other dogs. If you would like to meet Raiden, please contact Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue at info@bigdogrescue.com or 850-562-3200.