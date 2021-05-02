ABC 27's Pet of the Week: Brad

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brad is a sweet little 13-week old puppy with a beautiful golden coat and minimal shedding. He is energetic and loves to chase his toys (he’s very good at playing fetch!), but will also cuddle and snooze on the couch.

He loves his belly rubbed! It took some training, but he is now sleeping independently at night in his confined space (laundry room) but would likely also do well in a crate.

He is mostly going to the bathroom outside, but will of course need some monitoring in this area so puppy pads are recommended plus frequent trips outside while he is getting acclimated to his new home.

He likes to go outside for short walks on the leash but seems to tire out and will just sit in the middle of the sidewalk or grass and soak in the sun and enjoy the breeze on his face – so an active adopter who is active/will walk with him frequently and who is patient and willing to do more leash training is recommended.

Basic commands (stay, come, sit) and socializing with other dogs (he gets scared and barks at other dogs when we are walking outside) also need work.

If you would like more information about Brad, please contact Big Dog Rescue at 850-562-3200 or info@bigdogrescue.com