TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every Sunday, we introduce you to a furry friend looking for their furr-ever homes.

So for our pet of the week meet Blossom!

She might be too hyper if you have a toddler at home but she is a very sweet girl who loves everyone.

Blossom is spayed, current on her vaccines, heartworm negative and microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting this cutie please contact Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue at 850-562-3200 or email info@bigdogrescue.com.