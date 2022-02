TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — February 2nd is World Read Aloud Day!

World Read Aloud Day calls attention to the importance of sharing stories by challenging people to grab a book, find an audience and read aloud!

The global effort is sponsored by Scholastic and celebrated annually in over 173 countries.

Wednesday, ABC 27 is celebrating World Read Aloud Day by reading Malcolm Mitchell’s, "My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World."