ABC 27 recognized during Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — WTXL-TV ABC 27 was recognized for its work in 2022 during the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony Saturday at the Rosen Center Resort.

ABC 27's Channing Frampton won two awards as an anchor and editor, while he was a finalist in the consumer/economic category for his economic development stories in communities across Florida’s Big Bend and south Georgia.

Along with anchoring and reporting duties, Frampton is the ABC 27’s Managing Editor.

The WTXL ABC 27 News team won an award for its continuing coverage of the Florida A&M University Compliance Challenges that surfaced days before the start of FAMU's 2022 college football season.

So proud of my station, @abc27 , for winning the continuing coverage category! @AlisonPosey14 led our coverage, and we could not have done it without her! pic.twitter.com/zeNIg2fBTL — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) April 23, 2023

ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey led the news team on the story as her reporting was cited by several national media outlets.

Posey was also a finalist for sportscaster of the year.

WTXL competed in the professional Television Small Market division along with other television stations in Tallahassee, Panama City and Gainesville.