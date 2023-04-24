Watch Now
ABC 27 recognized during Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony

Channing Frampton | WTXL ABC 27
WTXL-TV ABC 27 won three awards for its reporting in 2022. The station was recognized during the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award ceremony, Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.<br/>Left: ABC 27 won the award for its continuing coverage of the Florida A&amp;M University Compliance Challenges before the start of the 2022 college football season. Right: ABC 27 anchor, reporter and managing editor Channing Frampton was won an award as an editor.
ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — WTXL-TV ABC 27 was recognized for its work in 2022 during the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony Saturday at the Rosen Center Resort.

ABC 27's Channing Frampton won two awards as an anchor and editor, while he was a finalist in the consumer/economic category for his economic development stories in communities across Florida’s Big Bend and south Georgia.

Along with anchoring and reporting duties, Frampton is the ABC 27’s Managing Editor.

The WTXL ABC 27 News team won an award for its continuing coverage of the Florida A&M University Compliance Challenges that surfaced days before the start of FAMU's 2022 college football season.

ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey led the news team on the story as her reporting was cited by several national media outlets.

Posey was also a finalist for sportscaster of the year.

WTXL competed in the professional Television Small Market division along with other television stations in Tallahassee, Panama City and Gainesville.

