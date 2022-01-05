ABC 27 promotes Karah Bailey to morning anchor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Families across the Big Bend and South Georgia are welcoming a familiar face into their home weekday mornings as ABC 27 promotes newsroom veteran Karah Bailey to Sunrise anchor.

Karah has been a staple at ABC 27, starting as an intern in 2016 before joining as the team as an MMJ in 2017. She’s a proud graduate of Florida A&M University, where she started her college career as a nursing major before embracing her passion for storytelling by switching to broadcast journalism.

“What's been most enjoyable at ABC 27 is running into people I worked with months or years ago for one story and seeing them again when speaking about a completely different topic. It really goes to show how invested our community members are in making Tallahassee the best place it can be,” Bailey said.

Karah has embraced life in the Big Bend, calling the Capital City home for the last 20 years. During her time in Tallahassee, she has become an active member of the community, takes pride in covering meaningful stories that impact families in the area, and enjoys seeing how her home away from home has grown over the years.

“We are thrilled to add Karah’s experience and welcoming personality to our Sunrise team,” ABC 27 General Manager Matt Brown said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge of the Big Bend and southern Georgia that I’m certain our audience will see in her coverage.”

“I enjoy telling stories in Tallahassee because our city is really thriving and changing so quickly that you really have to capture every moment you can while it's there, because next thing you know there'll be a skatepark where your favorite shortcut used to be, or that quaint little art park will turn into a bustling hub of community activity. It's fun to be a part of such dynamic change and developing history,” Bailey said.

Join Karah and the rest of the Sunrise team weekday mornings from 5AM-7AM on ABC 27.