Weekend repair work at ABC 27 tower complete

(WTXL) — WTXL engineers and a tower repair crew completed work on the ABC 27 transmission tower on Saturday, returning the station to its primary antenna by late afternoon.

Crews have been repairing damage from a February lightning strike at the transmitter tower site over the last several weeks. As part of the repairs, workers had to switch to a temporary antenna Saturday morning, which impacted reception for some customers watching the station via an antenna.

If you have difficulty viewing ABC 27 or the subchannels Bounce, Grit, Court TV and Court TV Mystery, you can report the outage to us at customerservice@wtxl.com.

Access to ABC 27 newscasts can always be found through a number of digital options. You can determine which option is right for you at this link: https://www.wtxl.com/apps

We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.