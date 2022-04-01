ABC 27 partners with Big Brother Big Sister for 'Clear the Clutter' bin drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 is partnering with Big Brother Big Sister of the Big Bend for their "Clear the Clutter" bin drive that runs from April 4 to April 8 to drive donations of needed items.

People can donate clothes of all sizes, linens, shoes, small applicants and other household items at the BBBS headquarters located at 565 E Tennessee Street or other partner drop-off sites.

Other partner drop-off sites include:



TC Federal

VyStar Credit Union

The First Bank

Those interested can drop off donations at any time while the bin drive is going on.

For more information, please click here.