ABC 27 makes $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When children realize their potential, they succeed and thrive and so does the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend has been changing the lives of young people for 50 years and now they’ve received a big donation to help continue that work.

ABC 27 is continuing its mission of giving back to the community by donating $10,000 to BBBS.

“At ABC 27, we believe in giving back to our community through helping children and youth,” stated Matt Brown, ABC 27 General Manager. “This $10,000 gift will support the ongoing effort to create one-to-one mentoring relationships with youth in our region.”

BBBS saw a number of challenges and a drastic drop in funding due to the coronavirus pandemic and hundreds of children are still on a waiting list to be matched with a mentor in the Big Bend.

Most of those children are young boys in need of a male mentor.

“We’re proud that these dollars will stay within our local communities – recruiting mentors and pairing them for successful relationships,” said Brown.

BBBS helps children across the Big Bend area, targeting ages 6-16 in Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Taylor, Jefferson, Madison and Liberty counties.

This contribution will help support BBBS’s mission to provide children facing adversity with strong, professionally supported relationships, both virtual and in-person, to help change their lives for the better.

If you would like more information on how to become a mentor or want to donate to BBBS, click here.

This gift is made possible by the Scripps Howard Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ABC 27’s parent company E.W. Scripps. The donation to BBBS is part of ABC 27 and E.W. Scripps’ commitment to the families and communities they serve by creating awareness of local issues and supporting impactful organizations to drive solutions.

Since 2019 ABC 27 has donated $30,000 to BBBS.