AARP partners with FAMU to give roses to seniors

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The spirit of giving back is in bloom this Valentine's Day.

AARP is hoping to bring smiles to Tallahassee seniors on this year's day of love with their very own Cupid Crew.

The organization's Wish of a Lifetime team has partnered with FAMU to hand out over 5,000 roses on Valentine's Day. The goal is to fight senior isolation and send them love along the way.

Event organizers said the giveaway is bringing two generations together to uplift the community as a whole. “Just spreading love,” said AARP Wish of a Lifetime Southeast Manager Natasha Hartsfield. “It’s Valentine’s Day! Having younger generations spread it with older generations is fantastic.”

AARP will be working FAMU's chapter of black women in medicine, the student union and the office of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Roses can be picked up on at the FAMU Student Union and the Coleman Library.

This is the 10th year that AARP is hosting their rose giveaway.

