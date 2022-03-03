AACSB accreditation keeps VSU among the best business schools in the world

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration was recently awarded extended accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) for its Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration programs.

AACSB accreditation is the hallmark of excellence in business education and has been earned by roughly five percent of the world's business schools. Today, there are 926 business schools in 60 countries and territories that have earned AACSB accreditation.

"Our faculty and staff are dedicated to student success,” shared Dr. Karin Pafford Roland, dean of the college. “Going through the reaccreditation process of continuous improvement allows us to adapt to changes in business environments and evolve curricula to include technology-based career readiness. We could not meet these standards without our business partners who enrich the educational experience for our students and help us create graduates that immediately add value to their professions and society. Reaccreditation is a testament to the collaborative work of the college and the community."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal review, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer review. During this multi-year continuous improvement review process, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB’s accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

As the world’s largest business education alliance, AACSB International connects educators, students, and businesses to achieve a common goal — to create the next generation of great leaders. Since 1916, its mission has been to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education.

AACSB first accredited VSU’s Bachelor of Business Administration program in 1981. The Master of Business Administration program was added in 1997.

VSU’s Department of Accounting holds specialized accreditation from the AACSB, putting it among the top two percent of collegiate accounting programs worldwide.

VSU offers the Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, economics, finance, healthcare administration, international business, general business, management, and marketing and the Master of Business Administration in business administration and healthcare administration. Students also have the option of earning the Master of Accountancy and a minor in advertising and promotions, entrepreneurship, human resources management, or professional sales.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/business/ [valdosta.edu]

http://www.aacsb.edu/ [aacsb.edu]