A World War II veteran is finally laid to rest. Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood makes Tallahassee his new home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a celebration for fallen soldier U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood Monday.

His remains were finally laid to rest at the Tallahassee Memorial Cemetery 79 years after he was killed during a World War II mission in Romania.

Now veterans from our country are here to show their appreciation.

"To think about the sacrifice that he paid the love that his family had and the example he set is beyond measure," said Buddy Berryman.

Buddy Berryman is a veteran and said its about time Staff Sgt. Wood is home resting.

Staff Sgt. Wood is from Valdosta, Georgia and was killed at the age of 25 during World War II.

His remains weren't found until May of this year using DNA Testing.

James Hammer Hartsell with The Florida Department of veterans affairs say this is the type of appreciation they have for families like Woods loved ones.

"This brings our country together brings our great citizens of our state together and that's why I wanted to be here today to show them how much we support them as a family because of their loved one who gave his life for our nation," said James Hammer Hartsell.

Florida Department of veterans affairs support 1.5 million veterans and their families.

For veterans like Tom Carney who's the President of the Aerospace Association Bud West Chapter in Tallahassee says the story Staff Sgt. Wood will live on.

"I feel inspired in many ways for the fact that he was able to come home, he will now be laid to rest and his family can now be put at ease to because now its closure and they will never have to worry about his fate anymore," said Tom Carney.

A resting point that gave everyone a sense of peace.