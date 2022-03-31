Watch
A walk to acknowledge mental health and suicide prevention is heading to Leon County

Event is Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m.
Posted at 11:40 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 23:40:13-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A walk to bring awareness to people suffering with mental health in the community.

Florida State University is participating in a national walk for suicide awareness.

The Out of the Darkness campus walk gives their students and people in different neighborhoods a chance to learn about the resources available if they find themselves struggling.

Connor O'Donnell is a student at FSU.

He said during the pandemic his mental health took a turn, and he joined this movement to show people that with the right help everything will be okay.

"I became a part of this to show people that there is help and that it's okay to not be okay. Like I just want to share my story and help other people" said O'Donnell.

The Out of the Darkness Florida State University Campus Walk is Saturday April 9th starting at 2 p.m.

There is still time to sign up! If you're interested head to Florida State University Campus Walk.

