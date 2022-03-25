A Wakulla community organization brings awareness of changes happening in there neighborhoods

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community members in Wakulla are meeting once a month to talk concerns impacting the black community.

"A Seat At The Table" organization was designed to give everyone a voice to speak up about changes happening in their neighborhoods.

Organizers for the event say the first step in speaking out is understanding what's happening.

"We want to educate so when we say something or when we address an issue we know what we're talking about" said Robert Manning.

A Seat At the Table is having a meeting tonight at the Palaver Tree Theater 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.

It starts at 6:30 pm.

