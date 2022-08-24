A vacancy in the commission and the hearts of the community: the late Jimbo Jackson's legacy of caring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A vacancy in the commission and in the hearts of Fort Braden Families. The death of Jimbo Jackson leaves an opening for the Leon County Commission District 2 position.

Seven candidates are running in Tuesday's primary to take the place of a man who many say is irreplaceable.

"An open wound since we've lost Jimbo."

Public servant. Father. Friend.

Jimbo Jackson served his community for three decades as an educator at Fort Braden School and as a Leon County Commissioner for nearly six years.

"Our joy of having worked with Commissioner Jackson was knowing he was the genuine artifact that represented the values, the views, the hopes, the aspirations for children, their families, their extended families."

Leon County Commissioner, Bill Proctor, worked with Jimbo who represented District 2 from 2016 until his passing from long-term COVID complications in May of 2022. He was part of many community projects like the opening of the Fort Braden History Walk, installing a playground at Fort Braden Park, and providing community-wide support during the pandemic.

He started his career as a teacher in 1992.

"Someone I could always call upon if I needed advice, he was always a calming force in my life."

Leon County Schools Superintendent, Rocky Hanna, worked alongside him for 30 years in the district. Jimbo became principal of Fort Braden School in 2008.

"An amazing principal, an amazing leader he was not a politician he led from the heart and tried to do the right thing, it wasn't about democrats and republicans and partisan politics it's what's best for my neighbors and my friends."

Jackson was elected as the Commissioner of District 2 in 2020, serving a 4-year term. His term does not end until 2024 meaning whoever is elected in his place will serve the remainder of the term through 2024.

The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office will resume its normal election schedule in 2024. The Leon County Commission District 2 position, which is non-partisan, will appear again on the ballot in 2024.