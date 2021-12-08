One Thomasville Recovery Center makes sure neighbors are warm for holidays

THOMASVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Thomasville Recovery Center is using its resources and support to give back to neighbors in need.

Georgia Pines and Wecovery are hosting their second holiday blanket drive called Operation: Gotcha Covered.

Christopher Sheffield and Charles Hines are workers at Wecovery.

Hines says he understands firsthand what it feels like to need a blanket.

"I have never gone through the homeless thing but I've gone through the addiction and I know it weakens your system a lot, so these blankets can help a lot of people live."

Last year Wecovery collected 200 blankets and they're hoping to give more this year.

If you would like to support, drop off your blankets at the Wecovery Peer Recovery Center located 2004-12 GA Highway in Thomasville.

They are collecting blankets until Dec. 21.