A Tallahassee short film: 'Fire in the Meadows'

The film crew behind a short Tallahassee documentary spoke with ABC 27 about the purpose of the film.

According to Film Freeway, Fire in the Meadows is a short documentary examining the impact to residents of a Tallahassee mobile home park when an investor buys the park, raises the rent and tries to evict low-income tenants.

The 2022 film was a Florida State University student project, directed by April Clueless, produced by Will Crowley and Written by Sarah Mueller.

The Tallahassee documentary won the Best Doc Short, Audience Choice award at the Tallahassee Film Festival back in Sep 2022, according to Film Freeway.