A summer program is giving students an opportunity to develop positive social skills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local camp this Summer is hoping to cut down on drug use by teenagers by helping them become community leaders.

It's all part of the Tallahassee Police Department's DEFY program.

Its a Drug Education For Youth Camp to teach kids about team building, goal setting, peer pressure and developing positive social skills.

Captain Danielle Davis with Tallahassee Police Department said sometimes kids get into trouble when they don't understand the consequences.

"So a child may start using drugs out of boredom or peer pressure so DEFY aims to give kids a resistant skills and educate them about the dangers that can happen when they start using drugs" said Danielle Davis.

DEFY will be at Florida A&M university from July 18-22.

Although the camp is full you can still sign your kids up for the waitlist.