A Starbucks in Tallahassee unionizes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's first unionized Starbucks location is officially in Tallahassee at the store located on North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.

It came following a vote Tuesday morning out of Tampa.

The National Labor Relations Board lawyers voted 16 yes and 1 no.

So, of course, the victory party came shortly after at the local Starbucks.

"It really, it is a bigger thing. We want to see better, not just for Starbucks, but for other you know, companies as well. Amazon has started unionizing. I would love to see more workers come up and fight for what's for them," Calum Johnson, a Starbucks employee said.

The Starbucks employees at the store made history, being the first Starbucks in Florida to attempt unionization.