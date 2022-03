CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community members in Wakulla County are meeting once a month to talk concerns impacting the Black community.

"A Seat At The Table" organization was designed to give everyone a voice to speak up about changes happening in their neighborhoods.

Organizers for the event say the first step in speaking out is understanding what's happening.

A meeting will be held Thursday at the Palaver Tree Theater at 6:30 p.m.