A school drive for children in Leon County are giving parents financial relief on school supplies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Inflation is impacting families across the country and back to school shopping cost have increased.

This year families are expected to spend $168 more than in 2019.

In Leon County, community groups are stepping up to fill the need.

According to the National Retail Federation, about $37 billion will be spent this year on back to school shopping.

As prices keep rising for everyday items, it's certainly impacting back to school prices.

In a survey of 7,800 people, 68 percent of shoppers report seeing an increase in clothes, shoes and school supplies.

As families get ready to pay more for back to school necessities this school year, organizations are stepping up to help provide some financial relief in Leon County.

Community leaders and businesses teamed up Sunday for the All My Children back to school event in Tallahassee.

"I think when people know that they're cared about that allows them to feel better and to do better" said LaCora Johnson.

LaCora Johnson helped organize the event, wanting to make sure that people on Tallahassee's Southside, know that there's support as they get ready for the start of a new year.

During the event students received backpacks with school supplies, hair cuts, and health screenings.

For parents like Jasmine Dixson the event is helping provide some financial relief.

"Especially low income families that done have

the funds to provide you know things that they need so I feel like its a blessing," said Jasmine Dixson.

As families look for ways to balance the inflation impact on their wallets, they're making a shift to save money.

In the survey conducted by NRF

47 percent of shoppers said they're switching to cheaper options.



45 percent said they are looking for coupons and sales more option.



With 41 percent saying they are shopping different brands than they already do or are now shopping at discounted stores.

As families keep looking for ways to save, Johnson told ABC 27 events like Sundays are necessary to show those families they have support.

"Caring is what we really want to show the community and especially the children that what we're here for. We care about them," said Johnson.

This school year the average family is expected to spend $864 on back to school items.