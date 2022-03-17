A robotics competition is making history in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of students from different parts of the country are heading to Tallahassee for one of the biggest robotics competitions.

More than 30 teams will take over FAMU's Lawson Center making history for the Tallahassee regional.

"Mom I just met a whole group of people who are just like me."

A line Wendy Austin started to hear from parents after there kids joined the robotics program called For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology also known as FIRST Robotics.

Wendy Austin works with the FIRST Robotics Program and says this program is a community preparing students for the future.

"When you're around these students, you don't fear for the future anymore because you know what they're capable of."

Austin said to never let the kids know the competition isn't about who has the best robot but a chance to strategize, work as a team, and gain another family.

"It's entering into another community, a very bright community who's there to serve you and love you."

Jessie Eaton used to be one the students in the competition. Now she's a mentor who's giving back to the program that shaped her future.

"My first college apartment was furnished by members of my first team and area community so just being able to serve these kids and get them set up so that they can do the same is just the most important thing in my life."

Eaton said paying it forward was the right thing to do and she's excited to see her students perform.

More than 30 teams will be inside the Lawson Center ready to battle robot to robot.

This is the first time Tallahassee Regional is having there robotics competition at a historically black college.

Austin said this is history in the making for these students.

"There is not another regional anywhere in the world on an HBCU and we wanted our students of color to find a place where they could feel at home."

Representation all students need when competing.

The competition and events will run Thursday through Saturday.

The full schedule is available at TallahasseeFRC.org.