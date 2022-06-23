TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If city commissioners approve, 'Project Alpha' its projected to have a major economic impact on the city.

For this to happen, commissioners gave approval to negotiate agreements with project officials before a final vote is made.

The company behind the development is not being released right now.

If the proposal is approved the company outlines it can create 985 permanent jobs and over one thousand temporary jobs.

An adjacent and separate project to Alpha at the airport by Burrell Aviation is estimated to add 738 permanent jobs.

"This is a game changer to the community. This is one we look back on in 20 years and say I remember the tiny moment when we decided to move forward" said Mayor John Dailey.

While city leaders believe this could being many opportunities there are some concerns about the details in the proposed deal.

"We're talking about a long term 30 year lease and a part of my due diligence to support that I would need to know exactly who we're talking about working with what those deals are who the stake holders are" said Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

Commissioners did not say when they're giving a final vote.

If approved, construction will begin in two to three years.