A program giving HBCUs an opportunity to improve their campus 'Retool your school initiative'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Home Depot is giving HBCUs an opportunity to make some campus improvements.

The Retool Your School is 13 year long program involving students, teachers and community members to get their school funding.

Florida A&M University is one of the lucky winners.

"We are so excited!" said Britney Smith.

Britney Smith is the Assistant Director for Publications and Events at Florida A&M University.

She said this 20 thousand dollar grant from Home Depot will remind people of the importance of HBCUs and also,

"Will help to elevate HBCUs and the impact that it has everyday for the students that are here, for the rattlers that come back for different events and then for our prospective students in the future" said Smith.

FAMU is one of 59 schools that participated and 30 schools were chosen, separated into three groups of 10 based on how many students attend each school.

The Retool Your School Program gave grants ranging from 20 to 75 thousand based on who had the most votes.

Tiffany Mitsui is the Multicultural Marketing Lead at Home Depot and said its important to continue to give back to schools that changed so many lives.

"Being able to see just how passionate this community is about their school about their community at large its just so special" said Tiffany Mitsui.

FAMU was given 20 thousand dollars from a one million dollar grant and the goal is to complete a project that will improve the campus.