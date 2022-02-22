A piece of Mardi Gras heads to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the past decade, Arti Gras has given people in Tallahassee a chance to learn about the Mardi Gras carnival through art, music and food.

Director for Acers Arts and Culture events at Railroad Square, Carly Sinnadurai, said they want to bridge the cultural gap in Tallahassee.

Not everyone has the ability to travel and they're hoping this is the first step to help educate people about another culture and bring foot traffic to the local businesses.

"We're so excited to host this event at railroad square where really the arts come alive," Sinnadurai said. "So we're hoping that you guys come out and support not only the event but our local tenants as well."

Arti Gras will be at Railroad Square Art District on February 26 and 27.

Some activities include mask-making and arts activities, a parade, and live performance from the New Orleans band "Dumpstaphunk".

For more all the activities available head to RaidRoad Sqaure.