A new chapter for Thomas County: Sheriff Carlton Powell steps down after 48 years of service

Sheriff Carlton Powell retires after a historic 48-year career.

Powell’s successor, Sheriff-elect Tim Watkins says he plans to focus on continuity and maintaining stability within the sheriff’s office.



A legacy built, 48 years in the making.

"People don't understand that the sheriff is responsible for more than just law enforcement," said Watkins.

As outgoing Sheriff Carlton Powell steps down from his decades-long tenure, I’m taking a look forward as the new sheriff gets ready to take the helm.

Powell has been an enduring figure in local law enforcement, navigating countless changes in the community and the sheriff's office.

But as Watkins prepares to lead, he's focused on continuity and making sure the work Powell started doesn't lose momentum.

"We have a lot of good people that have been in the sheriff's office for a long time, and I want to make sure that the right people stay at the right position to have a smooth transition and a smooth operation," said Watkins.

And until that happens, Powell's legacy will continue to resonate

"He's someone I looked up to my whole career," said Jones.

Captain Steven Jones, who worked closely with Powell for over 30 years, tells me the change will be hard, but the department is built to continue its mission.

"There's no replacing him, there will be another sheriff but there will never be another Carlton Powell," said Jones.

Ephraim, curator at the Thomasville History Center says His ability to get people to like him right away has many opened doors for him

"Being a sheriff, it's kind of this weird position because you're not just a law enforcement guy; you're also a little politician—you're running for office every four years," said Rotter.

Sheriff-elect Tim Watkins tells me he plans to prioritize overdue jail upgrades—a key issue Powell raised throughout his tenure.