A mobile ultrasound company is impacting families around Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE — First time mom, Adria Arnoux, is getting a check up of her baby.

She doesn't want to know the gender yet but it's still an emotional experience for as she gets to see her little one.

Arnoux along with other Expecting mothers are now able to experience moments like this in the comfort of their own home.

Yolanda Cross-Craig has performed hundreds of ultrasounds and decided to create a private experience for families.

She wanted to put her 15 years of experience as a registered sonographer to use by creating 'ultrasound made easy' during the pandemic.

"You just want to see your baby so there's a service that I offer called just because sometimes you just want to see your baby just because."

Cross-Craig says insurance only covers two ultrasounds when you first get pregnant. That's right around 18 to 20 weeks just to make sure the baby is okay.

Any ultrasound after that will come out of pocket.

"God just gave me a vision. I just had twins recently and also while I was going through my faze of health care and I was having all of my ultra sounds. I wanted to be able to have my family there to be apart of that experience and because of Covid they were not."

Martha Todd is expecting her third baby.

She says this gender reveal was so special being able to capture that moment at home with her family.

"She waved, you know, a little girl waved at us kind of in there, she had a little hand up, did a couple of dance moves for us even, you know, just kind of wiggling and jiggling in there."

Todd says now with this service she can cut out the anxiety of being in a hospital and focus on what's more important to her.

"We were able to see that I'm having another little girl so that was super exciting."

Mothers as early as 14 weeks can get a sonogram appointment.

To receive these services, you do not need insurance but an outlet and a comfortable area in your home.

Fore more information about services visit

https://www.ultrasoundmadeez.com

