A local school is celebrating 22 years of their history

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Leaving a piece of school history, Cornerstone Learning Community is celebrating 22 years of being open in a big way.

Cornerstone Learning Community is using three time capsules for the next generation of students and teachers to show the future what was important to their school.

One student put in items from the Disney movie "Encanto" into a capsule.

“I put like literally everything from 'Encanto', seriously its like the best.”

Dorothy Mathews and Brady Lynn Henderson are in the 5th grade.

They said each person in their class was responsible for picking things that gave future students an idea of who they were.

“I just put things that are important to me on it and things that I thought were meaningful.”

Jason Flom, director of Cornerstone Learning Community says after the pandemic Tuesday seemed like the right day to celebrate 22 years of his school’s mission.

“Our mission is to inspire and empower compassionate global learners," he said.

Flom said those six words mean something different in each grade and being able to have students from Pre-K to 8th grade participate in his school’s history gives him a sense of alignment.

“The idea of thinking 22 years ahead is just a far grasp right now because problems are so close to us so this idea of launching something into the future is really exciting,” Flom said.

Flom wasn’t the only person eager to get this day going and ready to see what will happen 22 years from now.

“I will probably visit cornerstone and watch them open the time capsule and its going to be awesome.”

The eighth grade class picked April 4th 2044 to reopen the time capsule and Director Jason Flom said celebrating 22 years of Cornerstone Learning Center on this Palindrome is great way to look forward to the future.