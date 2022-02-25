A local non profit loses almost 2 million dollars in funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Community Redevelopment Agency is taking back the $1.8 million it gave to TLH Arts – a local non-profit.

Originally, they planned to build an arts facility in railroad square - which is within the CRA's district.

But then, instead, they decided to collaborate with the Sheridan Foundation on another arts project outside of CRA’s district.

Because of that, TLH arts can no longer receive those CRA Funds; according to an agreement with Leon County.

TLH arts board member Jake Kiker said the non-profit will continue collaborating with the Sheridan Foundation to bring a diverse audience to Northwood.

Judy Sheridan said, The arts center will benefit capitol city.

"The surrounding Northwood center is in need of revitalization," Judy Sheridan said.

At Thursdays meeting Commissioner Jack Porter said the CRA board is starting an application process for another organization to receive those CRA funds.

"It's been many years in the making and still no money from this amount has been spent but I expect that it would take a few months for there to be a process developed," Porter said.

Each application will be viewed by the tourism development council and Sheridan said although they're outside of the district they plan on applying.

"We're confident that we can show that this will support tourism to include hotels, restaurants, and the local employment needed to operate the theater," Judy Sheridan said.

Moving forward, it is up to the CRA to decide who is eligible to receive the funding and when that application process will start.