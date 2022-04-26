A local mom efforts a fundraiser to support the teachers and staff of Leon County Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A community effort that's showing appreciation to our local educators.

A mom of two is giving teachers and staff in Leon County Schools a small token of appreciation.

A mother who's a product of Leon County Schools is stepping up to support the teachers and staff from a school district that raised her.

"We do care for the teachers we do see them we see the effort that they put in every single day," said Adrianne Johnson.

Adrianne Johnson's kids attend W.T. Moore Elementary School.

She said the teachers have done so much for her kids through the pandemic and they deserve to be supported.

"Having to work with our kids through everything that's happening all the change uncertainty so I just think as a parent to be able to advocate to whatever platform I have to just show appreciation is really important to me," said Johnson.

In March, Leon County schools become one of 12 school districts that won't be given recognition funds because they kept the mask mandate after Gov. Ron DeSantis executive order to ban them.

Recognition funds can be used as bonuses or school improvement materials.

Scott Mazur, President of Leon Classroom teachers association says the executive order penalized hard working teachers in our area.

"For some reason the people who are being punished now are the people who helped our economy get back into the swing of things during the pandemic," Mazur said.

Mazur said to look out for the teachers of Leon County Schools, they're working on the legislative agenda.

That's the upcoming election.

"If anything during this entire process is that elections matter and that we have to make sure that we're involved and that the voices of educators support staff administrators," said Mazur.

Until then Mazur said its amazing watching people step up to support our local teachers.

"It really speaks volumes that the majority and when we say majority like 90 percent of the public is in favor of everything that's going on in our public schools," said Mazur.

And with the the local support, "Our teachers matters they do amazing work and are so valued. That's what I really hope to get out of this," said Johnson.

A supportive community we all hope to be a part of.

Johnson is working on the best way to use the money to support teachers and staff and she has a Go Fund Me page set up for people in the community to donate.

Stronger Together Support Leon County Teachers are accepting donations.

